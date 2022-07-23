5 arrested, 10 women rescued after prostitution racket busted in Delhi – ThePrint – ANIFeed

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A prostitution racket involving a lady overseas nationwide has been busted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (ATHU) of the Delhi police on Saturday night.

5 accused have been arrested and ten ladies have been rescued, mentioned Delhi Police in a press release on Saturday.

DCP Vichitra Veer, Delhi Police Crime Department, mentioned, “The workforce received data by an nameless tip {that a} intercourse racket was happening in Malviya Nagar. The police then contacted this gang and despatched a policeman as a decoy buyer.”

“The policeman noticed the women inside and signalled his workforce current outdoors, which then began the raid and arrested the 5 accused who have been working the racket,” he additional mentioned.

The accused have been charging 10 to 25 thousand rupees from the purchasers, the DCP added.

One of many 5 individuals arrested by the police, Sher Ali, is a resident of Uzbekistan, who despatched the women to India on the pretext of getting them a job. As soon as the women got here to India, they have been pressured into intercourse rackets, the police added.

Additional investigation on this matter is underway. (ANI)

This report is auto-generated from ANI information service. ThePrint holds no accountability for its content material.