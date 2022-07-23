After eight rounds of voting, Vanuatu elects new president

New ZealandNews

Nikenike Vurobaravu has been voted the twelfth President of the Republic of Vanuatu.

Photograph: RNZ / Hilaire Bule

It took eight rounds of voting by the 58-member Electoral Faculty earlier than he secured the required minimal variety of 38 on Saturday afternoon.

Ultimately he acquired a convincing 47 votes, after the Prime Minister, Bob Loughman, reached a take care of the 9 MPs of the coalition get together led by former prime minister, Charlot Salwai.

These 9 MPs have been a part of the federal government for the previous 12 months however had fallen out with Loughman over his plans for constitutional reform.

Nikenike Vurobaravu, Vanuatu President

Photograph: RNZ / Hilaire Bule

The brand new president has had involvement with Vanuatu governments going again a few years.

Most just lately he has been the Excessive Commissioner to Fiji.

Vurobaravu has promised to encourage unity across the nation and to advertise the problem of local weather change.

