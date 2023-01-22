Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: Uddhav to address Shiv Sena workers

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut on Sunday stated get together president Uddhav Thackeray will deal with the get together employees on Monday to mark the 97th start anniversary of the Sena`s founder Bal Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters right here, Raut stated Uddhav Thackeray can pay homage on the get together founder`s statute close to the Gateway of India on Monday and deal with the get together employees at Shanmukhanand Corridor later within the night.

“The importance and significance of the day is powerful for all of us,” the Sena chief stated.

The Election Fee of India (ECI) is at the moment listening to a dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena over the get together`s ballot image bow and arrow.

The 2 factions have been embroiled in a tussle over the ballot image after a break up within the get together final yr.

Raut had on Saturday expressed confidence that stress politics may have no influence on an unbiased establishment just like the ECI.

On his go to to Jammu to take part within the Congress` Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Rajya Sabha chief stated it’s a non-political motion which is getting help.

The Bharatiya Janata Get together (BJP) is afraid of the yatra and is therefore criticising it, he claimed.

To a query about Congress chief Rahul Gandhi because the prime ministerial candidate, Raut stated in a democracy, folks`s want is supreme.

“Anyone who has folks`s help can develop into the prime minister,” he stated.

