Fans fume as Manchester United and Aston Villa are made to play on a ‘shocking’ surface

Followers had been surprised and outraged by the horrible state of the pitch at Perth as Manchester United ready to tackle Aston Villa in a pre-season pleasant.

The Optus Stadium floor had been battered by heavy rain within the build-up to the match, which solely simply went forward following a late pitch inspection.

Issues over the pitch’s high quality had been introduced into query after the match between Crystal Palace and Leeds on Friday night time, noticed a variety of gamers endure accidents.

Followers shortly took to social media to slam the situation of the floor, as Erik ten Hag criticised it forward of the conflict.

The Manchester United supervisor stated: ‘The pitch just isn’t that good. Our soccer calls for a very good pitch. However we nonetheless must ship.’

One supporter described the pitch as ‘stunning’, whereas one other quipped it was ‘like one thing from the ploughing championships’.

Jadon Sancho scored the opener as Manchester United discovered themselves 2-0 up at half-time

A 3rd fan joked that the state of the pitch will put together the membership for ‘some darkish Europa League and Carabao Cup nights’.

Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet within the twenty fifth minute earlier than an personal objective from Matty Money put Manchester United 2-0 forward at half-time.

After Leon Bailey diminished the deficit to 1 in shortly after the break, Calum Chambers scored a late equaliser for Aston Villa to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Man United face Atletico Madrid subsequent Saturday whereas Aston Villa play Rennes.