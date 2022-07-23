France end Dutch defence to reach women’s Euro 2022 semis · The42

FRANCE WILL FACE Germany within the semi-finals of Euro 2022 after ending the Netherlands’ reign as European champions due to Eve Perisset’s penalty in a 1-0 win after extra-time on Saturday.

The scoreline didn’t do justice to the gulf at school between the edges as France have been pissed off for 90 minutes by the brilliance of younger Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Nonetheless, the FC Twente stopper was lastly crushed from the penalty spot 12 minutes into extra-time when Kadidiatou Diani was tripped by Dominique Janssen.

It took a VAR evaluation for the spot-kick to be awarded and Perisset’s penalty simply had an excessive amount of energy for Van Domselaar.

Defeat rounded off a tough match for the Dutch, who had been weakened by accidents to key gamers and coronavirus circumstances.

Vivianne Miedema was match to return after she missed the group stage wins over Portugal and Switzerland on account of Covid.

Nonetheless, the Arsenal striker regarded nicely in need of match health as one of many world’s greatest gamers struggled to have any significant affect on the sport.

France scored 5 within the first half of their opening sport in opposition to Italy and will simply have repeated that feat in Rotherham.



Netherlands’ Victoria Pelova (left) and France’s Kadidiatou Diani.



Supply: Alamy Inventory Photograph

The Netherlands misplaced veteran goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal for the remainder of the match to a shoulder damage of their opener in opposition to Sweden, however Van Domselaar has shone in her absence.

The 22-year-old had made only one worldwide look previous to Euro 2022, however now seems sure to maintain her place because the Dutch primary going ahead.

France have been additionally responsible of wastefulness in entrance of objective as they missed the predatory presence up entrance of the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Diani was first to check Van Domselaar earlier than Delphine Cascarino stung her palms.

Cascarino then fired in opposition to the submit from outdoors the field and Sandie Toletti blazed over an excellent probability earlier than Stefanie Van der Gragt twice rode to the Netherlands’ rescue.

The Ajax centre-back received again to clear off the road from Melvine Malard after which blocked one other goalbound effort from Grace Geyoro as France bombarded the Dutch objective with out reward.

Miedema needed to wait 55 minutes for a sight of objective and the Netherlands’ all-time report goalscorer would have anticipated to do higher when she volleyed over when unmarked from a nook.

Quickly it was Van Domselaar who was again within the firing line, although, as she flew to her proper to show Wendy Renard’s header to security.

Geyoro then headed vast with the objective gaping earlier than Renard turned away in disbelief when her looping header was clawed away by Van Domselaar with the final act of the 90 minutes.

Unique NZ – IRE

Rugby Evaluation Get Murray Kinsella’s match evaluation and Garry Doyle’s updates from New Zealand unique to members Turn out to be a Member

France, although, refused to be denied a spot within the final 4 of a girls’s European Championship for the primary time.

Diani’s tempo took her away from Janssen, who dived in with a determined lunge to halt the Paris Saint-Germain ahead.

Croatian referee Ivana Martincic initially thought Janssen received a contact on the ball, however corrected her choice as soon as proven a replay.

Van Domselaar nonetheless practically denied Corinne Diacre’s girls as she received finger tricks to Perisset’s penalty, however was lastly crushed.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Faucet the button under in your cellphone to observe us!