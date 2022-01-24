Happy Korean New Year 2022: From Tteokbokki to Haemul Pajeon, 5 Korean Food You Must Try

The Korean meals tradition is filled with scrumptious mouth-watering delicacies. The 4 totally different seasons of Korea, herald selection within the components used of their meals.

Korean meals is ranked quantity 4 in a research about the preferred worldwide cuisines on Instagram. The meals is rather more than simply Kimchi and Ramen.

Korean Fried Rooster

Korean fried hen is a crispy type of hen whereby hen is double fried after being marinated with the remainder of the components. Later It’s glazed with soy sauce, garlic and honey which supplies it an ideal tangy flavour.

Tteokbokki

Often known as spicy rice cake, it seems to be like pasta. The rice desserts grow to be extra flavourful with the scrumptious sauce which is used to coat them.

Japchae

Japchae is extra generally recognized for its candy and flavourful style and its delicate but barely chewy texture. It’s usually served as a facet dish with lunch or dinner and is a conventional Korean noodles dish made with stir-fried candy potatoes, thinly shredded greens, beef, and a pinch of soy sauce and sugar.

Samgyetang (Ginseng Rooster Soup)

That is one Korean meals recognized for its excessive dietary worth. It’s a conventional soup widespread majorly due to its creamy and meaty flavour.

Haemul Pajeon (Seafood Vegetable Pancake)

This is without doubt one of the must-haves for all seafood lovers. The pancake is made with rice and egg batter blended with quite a lot of seafood and inexperienced onions and is crunchy on the surface.

Those that love meals adventures must-try Korean meals as soon as. It’s sturdy with flavours and performs effectively along with your style buds. Many individuals don’t actually get pleasure from Korean meals, however those that do, adore it over some other delicacies.

