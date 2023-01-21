Jeremy Renner says he broke ’30 plus’ bones in snow plough accident | Ents & Arts News

Actor Jeremy Renner revealed that he broke greater than 30 bones following a snow plough accident which left him in intensive care.

Posting on social media on Saturday, the 52-year-old, mentioned that 2023 began with “tragedy” for his complete household, after the 6,500kg ‘PistenBully’ left him with “30 plus damaged bones” on New Years Day.

Finest recognized for enjoying Marvel’s Hawkeye, Renner shared a photograph of himself receiving therapy in a hospital mattress.

“I wish to thank EVERYONE for his or her messages and thoughtfulness for my household and I…” he wrote.

“A lot love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus damaged bones will mend, develop stronger, similar to the love and bond with household and mates deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

The star has shared quite a few updates on his situation for the reason that accident. In a single selfie on 3 January, he described himself as “too tousled” to sort.

Picture:

Pic: Jeremy Renner/Instagram



Learn extra:

Marvel star suffered blunt chest trauma whereas he ploughed snow

Jeremy Renner says he is residence after snow plough crush

Marvel actor thanks followers on social media

The incident occurred on a ranch in Reno, Nevada, the place the actor lives.

On New 12 months’s Eve, a day earlier than the accident, the world was hit by a winter storm, which left 1000’s of properties with out energy and lots of of roads closed.

As Renner tried to clear snow off a highway close to Lake Tahoe, for a relative’s car, the plough began to roll by itself.

A log of a 911 emergency name described the actor as being “utterly crushed” by the machine, as the proper aspect of his chest collapsed and his higher torso was crushed.

He returned to his household residence earlier this month, the place he was capable of watch himself in Mayor of Kingstown, the Paramount+ TV collection by which he stars.