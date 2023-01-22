Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre photo is fake, says Ghislaine Maxwell

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has mentioned the well-known photograph exhibiting the Duke of York subsequent to Virginia Giuffre is pretend.

Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of intercourse trafficking, has beforehand solid doubt on the authenticity of the photograph, mentioned to be taken inside her Mayfair house, exhibiting Andrew along with his arm round Ms Giuffre, and Maxwell within the background.

Talking from jail within the US, Maxwell mentioned she is “positive” the image just isn’t actual.

In an interview with TalkTV, because of be aired on Monday night, Maxwell mentioned: “It’s a pretend. I don’t imagine it’s actual for a second, in actual fact I’m positive it’s not.”

She added: “Nicely, there’s by no means been an unique and additional there’s no {photograph}, and I’ve solely ever seen a photocopy of it.”

Andrew has additionally questioned the validity of the picture of him with Ms Giuffre, previously referred to as Virginia Roberts.

The duke went on to pay hundreds of thousands to settle a civil sexual assault case to Ms Giuffre – a girl he claimed by no means to have met.

In accordance with stories in The Solar on Sunday and Mail on Sunday, Andrew is now contemplating what authorized choices can be found to him concerning a bid to overturn the settlement.

Ms Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the previous companion of Maxwell.

Andrew denied the claims.

The duke has beforehand mentioned he has “no recollection” of assembly Ms Giuffre and solid doubt on the image, claiming he’s “not one to hug” or “show affection” in public.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, Andrew mentioned whereas he recognises himself within the image with Ms Giuffre, he claimed it isn’t attainable to show whether or not the picture had been faked.

He additionally claimed the image couldn’t have been taken in London, as he was in his “travelling garments”.

Ms Giuffre insisted to BBC Panorama the photograph was “genuine” and mentioned she gave the unique to the FBI in 2011.

Maxwell solid doubt on the authenticity of the photograph in a deposition.

She mentioned the environment within the photograph appeared “acquainted”, but additionally mentioned: “We will’t actually set up the {photograph} and all that”, including: “I don’t know if that’s true, if that’s an actual image or not.”

Maxwell was sentenced to twenty years in jail final 12 months after she was discovered responsible by a jury of luring younger ladies to therapeutic massage rooms for Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein was discovered lifeless in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 whereas he awaited trial on intercourse trafficking prices.

The dying was dominated a suicide.

Jeremy Kyle Reside: Ghislaine Behind Bars will air on Monday evening on TalkTV at 7pm.