Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian missiles hit Odesa in blow to grain deal | News | DW

Russian missiles hit infrastructure within the Ukrainian port metropolis of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian navy mentioned, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports.

“The enemy attacked the Odesa sea commerce port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Two missiles hit infrastructure on the port, whereas one other two had been shot down by air protection forces, it mentioned.

Hours earlier, Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark United Nations-brokered deal seen as essential to reining in international meals costs and would enable sure exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, together with the hub of Odesa.

Russian troops blocked thousands and thousands of tons of grain from leaving Ukrainian ports for export shortly after the invasion started in February.

US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink described Saturday’s assault as “outrageous,” and mentioned Russia should be held to account.

Ukraine’s international ministry referred to as on the UN and Turkey, which mediated Friday’s deal, to make sure that Russia fulfills its commitments and permits free passage within the grain hall.

“It took lower than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile assault on Odesa’s port, breaking its guarantees and undermining its commitments earlier than the UN and Turkey beneath the Istanbul settlement,” Overseas Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko mentioned. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full

accountability for a world meals disaster.”

Right here are the opposite essential headlines from the conflict in Ukraine on July 23.

HRW: Russian troopers torturing Ukrainians in occupied south

Russia’s armed forces are torturing prisoners of conflict and civilians in southern Ukraine, Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleged Saturday.

The rights group mentioned it carried out interviews with dozens of individuals within the occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, revealing 42 circumstances the place Russian forces had both made civilians disappear or in any other case arbitrarily detained them.

Some had not had any contact with the skin world and plenty of had been tortured.

HRW additionally documented the torture of three members of Ukraine’s Territorial Protection Forces who had been POWs. Two of them died.

The non-profit company mentioned the aim of the abuse appeared to be to acquire info and to instill concern so that folks would settle for the Russian occupation.

“Russian forces have turned occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss of concern and wild lawlessness,” mentioned Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch.

White Home publicizes recent navy bundle for Ukraine

America has signed off on one other $270 million (€264 million) in navy help to Ukraine.

The help consists of 4 new M142 Excessive Mobility Artillery Rocket Techniques, taking to twenty the variety of Himars delivered to Kyiv.

Ukraine has referred to as the Himars, which might exactly strike targets inside 80 kilometers (50 miles), a game-changer in countering Russia.

The Pentagon mentioned Ukraine would additionally obtain as much as 580 Phoenix Ghosts — small and extremely transportable drones that detonate on their targets.

The newest help additionally consists of 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 4 Command Publish Automobiles, armored posts that may perform as operations facilities on the battlefield.

Greater than half of the help comes from a $40 billion bundle for Ukraine permitted by Congress in Might.

“Thanks President Biden for the brand new protection help bundle for Ukraine. Critically necessary, highly effective arms will save our troopers’ lives, velocity up the liberation of our land from the Russian aggressor. I respect the strategic friendship between our nations. Collectively to victory!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Saturday.

Zelenskyy hails UN-brokered grain export deal

President Zelenskyy additionally expressed satisfaction with the deal signed with Russia permitting for the export of thousands and thousands of tons of grain from his nation’s Black Sea ports.

Russian forces blockaded Ukrainian ports through the first stage of February’s invasion, sparking hovering costs and meals shortages in lots of elements of the world.

The settlement means grain exports can begin flowing once more, alongside safety checks on ships.

The doc signed in Istanbul on Friday was “absolutely in step with Ukraine’s pursuits,” Zelenskyy mentioned in his Friday night time video handle.

“Now we cannot solely resume the work of our Black Sea ports, but in addition keep the mandatory safety for them,” he added.

The deal, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was additionally welcomed by the African Union regional bloc, as it can handle looming starvation on the world’s poorest continent.

Lithuania lifts ban on Kaliningrad rail transit

Lithuania has lifted a ban on the rail transport of sanctioned items out and in of Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad, in accordance with the RIA information company.

Final week, the European Union mentioned that the transit ban solely affected highway transit.

The Kaliningrad area borders Poland and Lithuania and depends on the import of products from the remainder of Russia via EU territory.

Lithuania stopped Russia from sending sanctioned items through rail to Kaliningrad in June.

Zelensky adviser:1,000 Russian troops encircled in Kherson area

Greater than 1,000 Russian troopers have been surrounded by Ukrainian forces within the Kherson area of southern Ukraine, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned.

Oleksiy Arestovych mentioned the Russians had been caught in a “tactical encirclement” not removed from the village of Vysokopillya after an unsuccessful try to interrupt via Ukrainian traces.

Ukraine’s military just lately launched a number of counteroffensives within the Kherson area, which has been largely beneath Moscow’s management for the reason that invasion started in February.

In its newest replace, British navy intelligence mentioned the Russian forces’ provide traces west of the Dnipro river within the Kherson area are more and more in danger.

German-Polish tank plan not going as deliberate

German Overseas Minister Annalena Baerbock has admitted {that a} round swap plan for oblique arms deliveries to Ukraine will not be working as deliberate.

Nevertheless, she rejected the sharp criticism from the Polish authorities, which accused Germany of deception

The proposed deal concerned Poland sending Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, whereas Poland would obtain newer replacements from Germany or different allies. This may enable Ukraine to rapidly receive heavy navy tools that they had been used to working with out intensive coaching on new know-how.

However Warsaw accused Berlin of providing older tanks to switch these Poland was sending to Ukraine.

Baerbock hit again, telling an occasion for Bild newspaper that there was no deception. She admitted that the plan was “unsatisfactory for each side,” however appeared to be “the most effective and quickest manner [of helping Ukraine] on the time.”

Compensate for DW’s Ukraine content material

Germany at the moment hosts round 900,000 Ukrainian refugees. Regardless of the improved safety scenario round Kyiv and the West, many are reticent about returning house.

Western sanctions on Russia are beginning to chew. However rising ties between Moscow and Tehran may assist President Vladimir Putin uncover find out how to circumvent the curbs.

Regardless of rumors that Minsk’s forces may be part of the conflict in Ukraine, Belarussian opposition determine Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya advised DW the issues are most likely unfounded.

