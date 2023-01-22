VHP activists tear ‘Pathaan’ posters at cinema hall in Surat

Surat: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists barged right into a film theatre in Surat metropolis in Gujarat and tore posters of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan”, police mentioned on Sunday.

5 activists have been arrested on the cost of rioting, an officer mentioned.

‘Pathaan’ is dealing with backlash for exhibiting Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini within the music ‘Besharam Rang’. Many leaders, together with from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the movie, scheduled for January 25 launch.

The incident occurred at Rupali cinema positioned in Rander locality of Surat on Saturday night.

“We acquired info relating to a gaggle of individuals tearing posters of the film ‘Pathaan’ at Rupali cinema. We arrested 5 of them and booked them for rioting. They belong to VHP,” police inspector AS Sonara mentioned.

A case was registered underneath Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to illegal meeting, intentional insult, and felony intimidation amongst others, he mentioned.

Not too long ago, multiplex homeowners in Gujarat met Minister of State for Dwelling Harsh Sanghavi who assured offering police safety to theatres towards anti-social components.

In a letter to MoS Sanghavi, the Multiplex Affiliation of Gujarat mentioned, “the correct discussion board for anyone having reservation or objection concerning the film could be both official authorities or the Authorities of India or courts as a result of the film has been given clearance by the Censor Board”.

There are various teams that are “illegally focusing on cinema exhibitors based mostly on their very own understanding and agendas,” it mentioned.