What does ‘e’ signify on cricket ground, the venue where India’s women’s T20 Intl will feature for first time? – ThePrint – ANIFeed

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Birmingham [UK], July 24 (ANI): Edgbaston Stadium, the house of Warwickshire County Cricket Membership, will host Indian Ladies’s T20 cricket which is making its debut on the Commonwealth Video games 2022.

One might surprise what’s the significance of the alphabet ‘e’ on this cricket floor? This alphabet might be seen nearly in all places on the stadium premises.

On the entrance, one can see the ‘e’ alphabet, exterior the stadium’s cycle stand the cycle stands exhibits alphabet ‘e’. In case you check out the floodlights on the bottom, it’s also designed within the form of ‘e’. Curiously the T-shirts of workers members working within the stadium have Edgbaston written over it with alphabet ‘e’ being correctly highlighted. The meals objects like muffins too have alphabet ‘e’ written on it. Right here ‘e’ signifies Edgbaston.

Edgbaston’s capability is almost 25,000 spectators and it is likely one of the world’s main cricket venues that often hosts Check, One-day Worldwide and T20 Worldwide matches.

This stadium has an amazing historical past as Brian Lara scored his world file unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire towards Durham in 1994. In 1973, the bottom staged the inaugural Ladies’s World Cup remaining, by which England beat Australia. In 2013, this venue hosted the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy remaining the place India beat England underneath legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy.

Just lately, the Indian crew defeated England on this venue by an enormous margin of 49 runs within the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match collection. In 2018, cricketer Virat Kohli notched up his first Check ton on English soil in the identical floor scoring 149 within the first innings and 51 within the second innings.

Within the 1999′ ICC World Cup, the Indian crew underneath the management of Mohammad Azharuddin beat England in a vital league match by 63 runs. It was a do-or-die encounter for males in blue to qualify for the super-six stage.

Indian followers would hope that the Indian ladies’s crew excels within the venue the place the lads’s crew up to now have excelled.

Just lately, the Board of Management for Cricket in India introduced the Indian ladies’s cricket crew for the upcoming Commonwealth Video games 2022 in Birmingham. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India whereas Smriti Mandhana shall be her deputy. This would be the first time that Ladies’s T20 Worldwide shall be featured within the prestigious multi-sport occasion. (ANI)

This report is auto-generated from ANI information service. ThePrint holds no duty for its content material.